The Weekspot podcast: It Takes Two is one of the best co-op games ever

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Dr. Hakim gives books a bad name, and the story is quite muddled in places, but It Takes Two is easily one of the best co-op games of the last few years. Probably the last ever years, really.

We owe a great deal of thanks to Hazelight Studios for launching their latest co-op adventure on Friday, because we wouldn't have much to talk about, without it. While our Headlines & Hot Takes are lacking a bit of oomph this week, we did still find some cool-looking indie games that were announced at both the Future Games Show and the id@Xbox showcases. And, Razer are making a silly facemask, and that allowed us to talk about Bane for a bit, so that was nice.

But, this week's podcast is most definitely dominated by Show and Tell. Firstly, I played through the aforementioned It Takes Two, and spoke to Matthew about the incredible creativity in the game. I also got to chat about my feelings for the pretty mediocre Crash Bandicoot 4. Matthew's been enjoying the stylish and substantive Narita Boy, so he brings that to the table. He also chats about the oddity that is Balan Wonderworld.

Shhhh... this week's Mystery Steam Reviews focuses on video games that feature silent protagonists. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on games that we keep restarting and underserved genres.

