The Weekspot podcast: Nier Replicant has been Automata'd

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

This is a slightly different episode of The Weekspot. We had to record a little earlier because of the Easter weekend in the UK, and Matthew wasn’t able to come on because of prior commitments.

So, instead of talking to myself for an hour and a half, I drafted in two lovely guests: Josh Wise of VideoGamer and Rich Walker of Xbox Achievements.

It’s good I was able to call on some old pals, too, because a surprising number of things happened between last week’s episode and recording this one. Headlines & Hot Takes is full of Cyberpunk 2077 (remember that?) and Witcher chat, as CD Projekt Red published a big strategy presentation video, last week. And, we chat about the possibility of Alan Wake 2 after some rumours popped up online in the past few days. Also, we obviously had to celebrate the recent World Backup Day in Tech Corner.

Given the fact I had no time to play new games for today’s show, I was extra delighted to have Josh and Rich on. Show and Tell is all them. Firstly, Josh was able to play the first 10 hours of the upcoming Nier Replicant, so he outlines how that one is shaping up. And, while we’re bending the rules a little here, Josh recently played Monster Hunter Rise on Switch, so he gives us PC players an idea of what we can expect in 12 months. Also, the two boys couldn’t contain their disgust, so there’s more Balan Wonderworld chat on this week’s show.

With an extra body on the pod, I decided to play quizmaster for a special remix edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on forgettable games we played for a very long time, and Easter eggs.

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.