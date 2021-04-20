The Weekspot podcast: Resident Evil Village Mercenaries announced and demo impressions

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

I hope your interest in Resident Evil Village goes beyond the tall woman with the pale face, because we're going deep on the the next big game of 2021, on this week's episode of The Weekspot

The latest Resident Evil Showcase was always going to dominate this week's Headlines & Hot Takes. Firstly, we chat about the Mercenaries comeback and how we think that'll play out in the upcoming Resi. Also, Matthew's played the first half of the demo that PC players will get to play in two weeks time, and he has some thoughts. As well as that, we discuss the Mass Effect Legendary Edition trailer that split the crowd. And this week's Tech Corner revolves around the creepiest webcam you'll ever come across.

Matthew's been taken back to simpler times by playing the recently released Shadow Man Remaster for Show And Tell. He's also had a go on that Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark and has come away quite pleased. Meanwhile, I've been enjoying my time watering people from the sky in Rain On Your Parade. My three hours with Don't Forget Me weren't quite as fun, sadly.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about critically acclaimed belters. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on novels that should be video games and the most annoying things we've lost.

