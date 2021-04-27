The Weekspot podcast: The original Nier was a good not very good game, but Nier Replicant is better

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

While the original didn’t garner much fanfare over 10 years ago, the success of Nier Automata had people excited about Nier Replicant. And, by all accounts, the general public has enjoyed it much more this time around than they did back in 2010.

Thank god for the update of the old game, because we didn’t have tons to discuss for Headlines & Hot Takes on this episode of The Weekspot. However, the announcement of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles did get Matthew all excited, and rumours have been floating around about a Metal Gear Solid remake, and I got to talk to my co-host about my new drum kit, so it’s not like we didn’t have things to discuss.

But, yes, this was a Show and Tell-heavy episode of the podcast, with Nier Replicant ver.1.22etc taking centre stage. While Matthew isn't quite as hot on it as some others are, he still recognises that this is the definitive edition of a pretty decent video game. The boy of the Castles also continues to be a bit unsure about Resident Evil Village after giving last week’s timed demo a go. Meanwhile, I jumped into the RE:Verse beta and had an adequate time; I had much more fun with the sweet and funny Turnip Boy Commits Tax Exasion. And Before Your Eyes is the best narrative-driven, blinky game I’ve ever played.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about games that are based on mythology. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on emergency foods and burning people.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.