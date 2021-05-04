The Weekspot podcast: Outer Wilds DLC is hard to imagine, but super exciting

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

I don't need to remind you how good Outer Wilds was. Two years ago, everyone was raving about the 22-minute time loop. The most incredible video games website in the world even declared it the bestest best game of the year.

So, of course, Headlines & Hot Takes was full of chat on what exactly the rumoured Outer Wilds DLC might turn out to be. If Echoes Of The Eye is happening, it's fair to say that anything we can dream up will pale in comparison to what the big brains at Mobius Digital make. As well as that, we chat about Microsoft's aim to deliver a top-tier PC version of Halo Infinite and their plans to give developers a larger take of games sold on the Microsoft Store. And Tech Corner obviously focuses on Sega's choice to get into the NFT game.

Insurmountable isn't an indie Death Stranding. But, as you'll hear during Show and Tell, Matthew thinks this flavour of mountain climbing is a hoot, too. in the past week my co-host also found some time to check out android interrogation game Silicon Dreams. This week, my offering for the S & T table is the new OlliOlli-ish skateboarding game Skate City.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is the very wishy-washy theme of games that are spiritual successors. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on the next James Bond, hats, and games we regret never finishing.

