The Weekspot podcast: Resident Evil Village is a game of two halves

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

We’ve been doing The Weekspot for the best part of nine months now. In that time, there’s been weeks where either the big releases have dried up, or the news has been lacking a little oomph. But, I think we’ve been able to cobble together a podcast you can enjoy, regardless of the previous seven days in PC video gaming. This week, there was zero cobbling.

Headlines & Hot Takes revolves around one topic: Epic Games vs Apple. The amount of information coming out of that courtroom has been wild. Epic have shelled out close to $12 million on those free games you’ve been downloading every time you remember to login, and the figure they've spent on Epic Games Store exclusives is staggering. We also now know that Fortnite has made them lots and lots of money. An especially surprising one, that. Also, we stop by Tech Corner for a look at a super shiny Mario 64.

Like the news, Show and Tell also centres on one thing. A big thing. A scary thing. Well, scary in parts. Resident Evil Village is finally out, and both myself and Matthew have finished it. So, click that play button and you’ll hear some chat on the Metroidvania-ness of the village, the frightening but also terrific puppet named Angie, and the shift from scares to shooting about half way through. And the comedy, of course. Who knew Resi 8 would be such a hoot?

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about games that have multiple endings. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on seminal games we haven’t played, good date night games, and wild publicity stunts.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.