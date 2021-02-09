The Weekspot podcast: Mass Effect Legendary Edition is looking good

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

All BioWare had to do to garner some love from their dejected fanbase was partially remake the first Mass Effect, and also remaster its two sequels. Stick with what works, I guess.

Obviously, Headlines and Hot Takes is full of chat on all the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition news that's come out in the last week, like the DLC they've included (and omitted), the fact Mass Effect 3 won't have multiplayer, and the questionable framing shots that they've worked on sorting out. On top of that, we discuss Embracer Group's plan to acquire every video game company they can, as news of their Gearbox acquisition broke in the past seven days. There's always time to stop off at Tech Corner, of course, and this week it's all about fire.

Show and Tell features loads of chat on the Persona 5-Dynasty Warriors mash-up from someone (hello) who has very little history with either series. If you're a turn-based purest, then you might baulk at the entire idea of Persona 5 Strikers, but I'm here to tell you why you'd be silly to do so. Meanwhile, Matthew's been embracing his inner wolfman in Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. Mainly because playing as any of the other forms are a bit meh.

We decided to do something a little different for this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews: we let you choose the theme, and you decided to see if we know our video games with playable animal characters. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on our reviews being off-the-mark and whether or not we’re less invested in games if we haven’t parted with cash to play them.

