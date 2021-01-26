The Weekspot podcast #023: My fair vampire lady

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

The Tetris-style inventory system is coming back; you’re able to craft items, as well as buy and sell them; and you can seemingly block attacks from those nasty sword-wielding zombie (?) lads. Oh, I forgot to mention the giant vampire woman that everyone is super horny for. She’s here too.

Headlines and Hot Takes is dominated by Resi, as Capcom dropped a ton of Resident Evil Village info on us last week. Also, slightly less exciting than that — and a bit perplexing — we got the announcement of RE: Verse, which is a multiplayer game that appears to strip out all the best parts of the series. And, rounding out the Resident Evil newsblast, development on the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake has been a tad turbulent. Even with all this Resi-flavoured chat, there’s always time for a bit of Tech Corner! Especially when it revolves around shoes.

We’re being a teeny bit cheaty on this week’s Show and Tell, as Matthew’s bringing a PS5 demo to the table. In our defence, it is the Resident Evil Village demo, so it’s good to get an idea of what’s in store for PC players. Meanwhile, Colm’s been playing two wildly different games: Cyber Shadow (a 2D action-platformer in the vein of Ninja Gaiden) and Nuts (a first-person squirrel surveillance game) Variety is the spice of life and all that.

I’m sure you’ve heard, but if you haven’t: America has a new commander-in-chief now. To mark this occasion, this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that feature real and fictional U.S. presidents. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on esports, speedrunning and DLC.

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.