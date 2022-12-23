The Witcher 3 Netflix DLC: How to get the Netflix armor and weapons in The Witcher 3

Want to know how to get the Netflix armor and weapons in The Witcher 3? The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next gen makes everything look a lot prettier, but it’s not just cool Ray-Traced puddles that are making people swoon. You can also get new Netflix armor and weapons inspired by Henry Cavill’s run as Geralt in the TV series. If you want to know how to access The Witcher 3’s Netflix DLC, then you’re in the right place.

In this guide, we’ll break down how to play the Netflix DLC in The Witcher 3, explaining how to find, start, and complete the new quest. Then, we’ll break down where to get the Netflix armor and weapons, so that you can kit Geralt out with Cavill’s gear.

Watch on YouTube CD Projekt Red recently announced seven brand new games, including an upcoming Witcher trilogy and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 Netflix quest: In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow

To get The Witcher 3 Netflix armor, you must complete a quest called In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow. We’d recommend reaching at least level 15 before taking on this adventure.

To start In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow, you must head to the early-game region of Velen. There, make your way to the Devil’s Pit, located southeast of the Hanged Man’s Tree marker. The Devil’s Pit is a large quarry, making it fairly easy to spot on the map.

As you approach, you’ll find an Eternal Fire Priest standing by a cart. He’ll ask you to venture into the Devil’s Pit, where a plague has killed the workers. Agree to help and follow the path down into the mine.

As you enter the mine, hug the right wall and climb the nearby rock face to find Reinald’s Note on a table. After grabbing the note, continue through the mine to find another letter from Reinald pinned to a wooden gate. Read it to trigger a cutscene, and then follow the lit torches forward.

When you come to a fork in the road, the spirit guiding your path will instruct you to go right. Instead, take the left route and continue through despite their protests. You’ll see some infected folk smashing their head into a wall, but it’s fine! Keep going! Everything here is normal!

Walk across the wooden ramp and head down into the chamber below. The path will split again here, but take the left route to find a person hunched over on the floor. Interact with them to enter another cutscene, in which they’ll become covered in maggots before disappearing. These are all normal things!

Continue along the path until you eventually reach a shoddy lab, within which you’ll find a Forgotten Priest’s Testament. Grab the note and continue through the lab, hopping across the gap and following the winding path along until you spot a large broken doorway. Investigate the ruined entryway to find another letter from Reinald, and then turn back to the path and follow it up. Eventually, you’ll drop into a pit and trigger another cutscene.

Time to fight! Plague Victims will start to swing at Geralt, and they’re pretty tough. Make sure to block and parry plenty to avoid taking too much damage, and slowly whittle them down until the room is clear. When the fight is done, climb the nearby wall and tumble over to find a small shelter on the other side. Use Aard again here to smash the wooden door and find another letter from Reinald. This will trigger yet another cutscene, after which you can use the Alchemy screen to make Reinald’s Philter. While this is only an optional objective, we’d suggest doing completing it if you want a boost for the coming fight.

After making the potion, keep wandering further into the mine until you reach Reinald’s fifth letter. After reading the note, a door will open to reveal Reinald himself stuck in some stalactites. Free him to enter another cutscene, in which you can chat with Reinald.

During this scene, make sure you do not give Reinald the potion. Refuse to hand it over and Geralt will drink it instead, giving you a boost in the Red Miasmal fight that begins shortly after.

Defeat the Miasmal and chat with Reinald, and then offer to get the priest. You’ll have a few choices to make in the dialogue that follows, but pick these options for a good ending:

”Boy’s innocent.”

”Don’t need a church to do good, priest.”

After completing In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow, a new quest will trigger that will lead you to the Netflix armor.

How to get The Witcher 3 Netflix armor

You’ll need to complete In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow to unlock the Scavenger Hunt: Forgotten Wolf School Gear quest. This will lead you to the Netflix armor set, modelled after Henry Cavill’s gear.

To complete the Scavenger Hunt, venture to Kaer Morhen to find Osmund’s notes. You’ll find them inside the castle, on a balcony overlooking the main hall. Simply follow the quest marker into the hall, and then climb the nearby ladders to reach the note, which is tucked away on a bookshelf alongside another note from Vesemir.

Read the two notes to unlock the crafting diagrams for the Forgotten Wolven Netflix armor set, along with new steel and silver swords inspired by the show. You can find the crafting ingredients needed for each item below:

Forgotten Wolven Armor

Shirt x1

Cured Draconid Leather x2

Dimeritium Plates x2

Linen x3

Monster Hide x1

Forgotten Wolven Gauntlets

Hardened Leather x1

Dark Steel Ingot x1

Leather Straps x1

Monster Claws x4

Nails x2

Forgotten Wolven Trousers

Silk x2

Meteorite Ore x1

Hardened Timber x2

Monster Heart x1

Leather Scraps x4

Forgotten Wolven Boots

Hardened Leather x2

Meteorite Ore x1

Thread x3

Leather Scraps x3

Monster Bone x1

Forgotten Wolven Steel Sword

Leather Scraps x2

Steel Ingots x2

Dark Steel Ingots x2

Monster Bone x1

Forgotten Wolven Silver Sword

Leather Scraps x2

Silver Ingots x3

Flawless Ruby x1

Powdered Monster Tissue x1

That’s everything you need to know to get the Netflix armor and weapons in The Witcher 3. If you’re looking for other gear to complete some collections, make sure to check out our guides on the best armor and best swords in The Witcher 3. If you’re trying to find the strongest skills, take a look at our list of the best builds in The Witcher 3.