The Witcher 3's next-gen update will include DLC items inspired by the show

The path of the witcher continues at WitcherCon and ah look, they do have some video gaming news for us after all. CD Projekt Red have previously announced that they're working on a nex-gen game update for The Witcher 3 that us PC folks will also be receiving as a free upgrade. Turns out there's a bit more free DLC coming with it as well. Yup, it sure is some television show tie-ins. Not that I'm ever one to turn down new character outfits.

"For this upgrade we collaborated with Netflix for some free DLC to add to the game," CDPR announced near the end of their Witcher trivia segment. "So as an example you might be able to wear Geralt's armor inspired by the Netflix series." CDPR say they'll have more info about the DLC in the future.

Ah well that's not a lot to go on, but I'll not complain about more DLC for the eventual day I wander back to The Continent again. I still need to play the Hearts Of Stone DLC, which I skipped over to play Blood And Wine for reasons I can no longer recall.

Maybe some other characters will get show-inspired outfits aside from Geralt. Yennefer certainly has several fab costumes in season one that would be neat to throw on in game.

CDPR have announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is launching this year. It'll be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

If you'd missed it, Netflix also announced the premiere date for the next part of their show. The Witcher season 2 premieres on December 17th. We're certainly getting a lot more Geralt before 2021's over with.

WitcherCon is still on a bit longer today which you can catch on YouTube. The second livestream is quite late, beginning at 2am BST (6pm PT tonight).