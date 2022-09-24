If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will launch Christmas day, and The Witcher season 3 next summer

A year of Witching
An image from Netflix's The Witcher prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin showing Michelle Yeoh's character backed by marching soldiers.

Watchers of The Witcher's TV series have had long waits to endure between seasons, but the next twelve months should offer an opportunity to gorge themselves. During Netflix's fan event Tudum, the streaming service announced that their prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin would launch on Christmas day, and that The Witcher season 3 would release sometime summer 2023.

There wasn't a trailer for either series, but there were posters for both. Here's the season three poster:

And you'll also find the Blood Origin poster on Twitter.

Season three of The Witcher will apparently loosely follow the events of book two, Time Of Contempt. Blood Origin is a wholly original work, however, and looks to diverge substantially from previously established Witcher lore. That's probably OK given that it's set 1200 years before Geralt's adventures.

Prequel series set in the distant past have become a trend for fantasy franchises, although I'm not sure any of these worlds are interesting enough to me that I'm automatically intrigued to visit the same world with such a big time gap. Our own world has changed quite a bit in 1200 years, after all. The Witcher: Blood Origin does have a strong cast going for it, however, including Michelle Yeoh and, oddly, Dylan Moran. I will watch Blood Origin for Dylan Moran just like I will watch Rings Of Power for Lenny Henry. If House Of Dragon wants me to watch, I suggest they cast Bob Mortimer quick.

Comments

