If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Witcher: Old World is a prequel board game arriving next year

Play as your very own Witcher, well before Geralt's hunting days
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published
witcher board game.jpg

I always thought it'd be pretty cool if The Witcher series let you play as a make-your-own Witcher rather than grizzly lad Geralt all the time. While I might not be able to do that in video game form any time soon, I might be able to in a board game instead. CD Projekt Red have announced The Witcher: Old World, a tabletop prequel to The Witcher trilogy, where we'll get to explore and hunt monsters well before Mr. Rivia started bloodying up the place.

Old World is designed for two to five players who all get to become their very own monster hunter who recently finished training in one of the Witcher schools: Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear or Griffin. Just like Geralt does in the video games and Netflix show, you'll take on contracts to kill beasts. You might have the occasional brawl with another Witcher - they seem like an angry lot, bit of an occupational hazard, I suppose.

There's no real info about what goodies you get in the box, though header image of this article (from the Kickstarter page) suggests some nice chunky figures are up for grabs.

To make Old World, CDPR have partnered with Go On Board, a board game publisher behind Valhalla (popular name that) and Titans. They're launching a Kickstarter on May 21st to crowdfund the game, and assuming that goes well, they expect to release it in April next year.

You can find out a little more info on The Witcher website, or follow the campaign on Kickstarter to be notified when it launches.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles