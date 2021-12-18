The Witcher season two is out now, and season three's scripts are "almost done"

The second season of Netflix's The Witcher series is out now, launching worldwide yesterday on December 17th. This second series arrives almost exactly two years since the first, but work is already underway on the third. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich says that season three's scripts are "almost done."

Speaking to TechRadar, Hissirch said on December 3rd that ""Actually, this is our last week in the writers’ room. We’re almost done with the scripting phase, and it’s amazing. I’m really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt."

Time Of Contempt is the second Witcher novel, with seasons one and two of the Netflix series based on the first book and some short stories that followed.

"But the creative process is now really just starting," said Hissirch. "We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season."

The long wait between seasons one and two of The Witcher is the result of Covid-related production delays, among other things. There's no release date on season three as yet. Netflix are working on several other Netflix projects, however, including a live action prequel series. If you love Geralt, you're sure to love: 1200 years before he was born.

