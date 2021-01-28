It's finally happening. The Yakuza: Remastered Collection - that's 3, 4, and 5 - arrives today on Windows 10 and Steam. This is hundreds of hours of bike-clattering melodrama in one package, plus if you've got Xbox Game Pass for PC they're all yours for free. That's rad.

This Yakuza: Remastered Collection is the same one that debuted on PlayStation 4 last year. This means they've been spruced up to 1080p and run at a smooth 60fps. Not to mention that they've been re-localised, and some cut content has been chucked back in too. It's worth noting that you can purchase each game in the bundle separately, which is a nice touch.

Having played them all, I'd say Yakuza 3 and 4 were good fun, but Yakuza 5 was the real chef kiss. It takes you on a city-hopping, character-swapping crime odyssey. And it pivots to a J-Pop sim midway through, need I say more?

Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life is due to follow on March 25th, albeit in its original state rather than a swish remaster. I adored this final chapter in Kiryu's saga, which not only shows him at his most vulnerable, but also his silliest. There's a scene where a baby is tossed between thugs like a rugby ball, and you can also scrap with a giant squid.

If you want to start Kiryu's saga from scratch, Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 are all available on Windows 10 and Steam right now. I'd recommend starting with the excellent 0 and working your way up from there.

The Yakuza: Remastered Collection is out today on the Windows Store and Steam. On the Windows Store the bundle costs £35/$40/€40, and on Steam it's a little cheaper for those of us in the UK at £30/$40/€40. Separately, they cost £18/$20/€20 on the Windows Store and £15/$20/€20 on Steam. They're also available for free if you've got Xbox Game Pass for PC.