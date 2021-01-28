If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Yakuza: Remastered Collection is out today

That's Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 in one delightful package
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published
yakuza remastered collection.jpg

It's finally happening. The Yakuza: Remastered Collection - that's 3, 4, and 5 - arrives today on Windows 10 and Steam. This is hundreds of hours of bike-clattering melodrama in one package, plus if you've got Xbox Game Pass for PC they're all yours for free. That's rad.

This Yakuza: Remastered Collection is the same one that debuted on PlayStation 4 last year. This means they've been spruced up to 1080p and run at a smooth 60fps. Not to mention that they've been re-localised, and some cut content has been chucked back in too. It's worth noting that you can purchase each game in the bundle separately, which is a nice touch.

Having played them all, I'd say Yakuza 3 and 4 were good fun, but Yakuza 5 was the real chef kiss. It takes you on a city-hopping, character-swapping crime odyssey. And it pivots to a J-Pop sim midway through, need I say more?

Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life is due to follow on March 25th, albeit in its original state rather than a swish remaster. I adored this final chapter in Kiryu's saga, which not only shows him at his most vulnerable, but also his silliest. There's a scene where a baby is tossed between thugs like a rugby ball, and you can also scrap with a giant squid.

If you want to start Kiryu's saga from scratch, Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 are all available on Windows 10 and Steam right now. I'd recommend starting with the excellent 0 and working your way up from there.

The Yakuza: Remastered Collection is out today on the Windows Store and Steam. On the Windows Store the bundle costs £35/$40/€40, and on Steam it's a little cheaper for those of us in the UK at £30/$40/€40. Separately, they cost £18/$20/€20 on the Windows Store and £15/$20/€20 on Steam. They're also available for free if you've got Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles