There's a new Sonic Racing game in development

I'm a big fan of Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, which pit Sonic and pals against a stable of characters from Sega's other games, including Total War and Football Manager. I'm less of a fan of Sonic's other kart racing exploits, but I'm still cautiously interested to learn he's getting back behind the wheel. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was just announced.

Well, that's brief. And doesn't show Sonic - it's current favourite Shadow that's getting behind the wheel in the short teaser trailer above. Apparently we'll learn more about the game in 2025.

Perhaps that will include who is making it. There's no developer logo on the trailer above bar Sega themselves. The most recent game in the series, 2019's Team Sonic Racing, and its predecessor Racing Transformed, were both the work of Sumo Digital - although it's been a long time and the more recent wasn't well received, so I doubt it's the same folks doing it this time.

In any case, the idea suggested by the title "CrossWorlds" gives me hope I'll be able to race against that weird headless Football Manager Man again.

