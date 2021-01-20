These Nioh 2 character creations are something else

I think it's no secret at this point that Nioh 2 is a difficult video game. This is an action RPG that preemptively dusts off your gravestone as you boot it up, then pops to the corner shop to buy more microfibre cloths, as all your other gravestones need sprucing up too.

To take the sting out of Nioh 2, I think it's important to create a character that exudes strength. Today I found out that other players feel the same way, and I've collected some of the most 'interesting' warriors out there.