This 1440p 240Hz HP Omen monitor costs just $299.99 in the US after a $130 discount

If you like to play competitive games that benefit from a higher frame-rate and refresh rate, then this 1440p 240Hz monitor for $300 in Best Buy US is well worth knowing about. This is an HP OMen 27qs to be exact, a well-regarded Fast IPS model that combines good all-around characteristics with excellent motion handling and that high refresh rate - now discounted by $130.

I've found that 1440p 240Hz screens are a great mixture for a wide range of game types, and you can utilise the higher resolution, the higher refresh rate or both, depending on your PC's strength and the game you're playing.

For example, more mid-range PCs should be able to hit 240fps fairly consistently in games like Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant, so you can take advantage of that smoother movement that makes excelling in these games easier. You might not be able to hit 240fps in a AAA game with RT features, but the game still looks pretty sharp on a 27-inch 1440p screen, with good colour reproduction and viewing angles.

On a higher-end machine though, you'll be able to max out both refresh rate and resolution more easily in a wider range of games and really take full advantage - and it might well be the case that you start with a mid-range PC and move onto a higher-end one later while keeping the same monitor, so this option ought to give you room to grow while keeping your budget for that later PC intact thanks to the reasonable asking price here.

Overall, a strong option at the $300 price point and well worth jumping on if you're in the US.