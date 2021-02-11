This 144Hz Samsung gaming monitor is £60 off right now

Amazon have knocked £60 off Samsung's curved CRJ5 gaming monitor today, taking this once £300 screen down to £240. That's a great price considering its specs, as this monitor not only comes with a 2560x1440 resolution, but a 144Hz refresh rate, too.

It's been out of stock for months over at Amazon, according to my price tracker, and when it has made fleeting appearances it's always gone for its usual price of £300. Indeed, this is the cheapest this monitor's been since November 2019, where it dropped to the same price of £240 for Black Friday. Since then, it's stayed resolutely at its full price of £300, making today's deal a rare bargain.

There are a few caveats to the CRJ5, or the LC27JG52QQUXEN to give it its full and proper (and somewhat cumbersome) name. It only has a fixed stand, for example, so you can't adjust it to a more acceptable height without piling it on top of a stack of books, and it doesn't have any kind of variable refresh rate technology to help improve your gaming experience at high refresh rates, either. As such, you may experience a bit of screen-tearing when you start pushing beyond the 60fps mark.

In some ways, though, the lack of AMD Freesync or Nvidia G-Sync support probably works out in your favour if all you're after is a cheap 1440p screen with a high refresh rate, as it means you won't have to worry about what type of graphics card you've currently got sitting inside your PC. Instead, AMD and Nvidia card owners alike will be able to hook it up without issue, and Nvidia GPU owners in particular won't have to worry about potentially running into some of the G-Sync Compatibility problems that can sometimes occur on Freesync screens that haven't officially certified by Nvidia, such as blinking, pulsing or off colours.

You still get a good range of ports on the CRJ5, too, including two HDMI inputs (one HDMI 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0) and one DisplayPort 1.2, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. It doens't have any built-in speakers, though, so you'll either have to plug in a headset or a pair of dedicated speakers to play games and get your usual assortment of Windows pings.

