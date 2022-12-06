If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 1TB Kioxia NVMe SSD is down to £54.99

A rather low price for a TLC SSD with DRAM.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
kioxia nvme ssd

Normally when we see discounted SSDs, it's often on the cheapest models with loads of storage but the cheapest type of NAND flash, QLC, and with no DRAM caches.

The Kioxia Exceria is one of those discounted SSDs, dropping to £55, but it's actually a fairly high-end SSD with TLC NAND and a DRAM cache. This ensures that performance remains high even in scenarios where you're writing data fairly continuously.

Looking online, the same model is down to £84 on Amazon, so it's much cheaper on AWD-IT in this deal - hurrah.

Any downsides? Well, the drive is far from the fastest option available - at 1700MB/s sequential reads (and 1600MB/s writes) maximum, it's a fraction of the speed of the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs - never mind the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs. But it's still several times faster than even the fastest SATA SSDs, so sequential performance is quite reasonable in the grand scheme of things. Random performance isn't bad either, with random reads and writes of 350K and 400K, respectively, which puts it among the realms of other PCIe 3.0 SSDs that cost significantly more.

Still, I reckon that this drive is well worth picking up if you need the extra space for media or games, and given that it's a TLC DRAM SSD, it's suitable enough for primary OS use too. If you were choosing an SSD for a higher-end PC though, there are some brilliant other recommendations for gaming SSDs here.

Anyway, that's enough information I reckon. Brilliant. I'm going to go watch an episode of those Oxventurers. See you guys later!

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch