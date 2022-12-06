This 1TB Kioxia NVMe SSD is down to £54.99

Normally when we see discounted SSDs, it's often on the cheapest models with loads of storage but the cheapest type of NAND flash, QLC, and with no DRAM caches.

The Kioxia Exceria is one of those discounted SSDs, dropping to £55, but it's actually a fairly high-end SSD with TLC NAND and a DRAM cache. This ensures that performance remains high even in scenarios where you're writing data fairly continuously.

Looking online, the same model is down to £84 on Amazon, so it's much cheaper on AWD-IT in this deal - hurrah.

Any downsides? Well, the drive is far from the fastest option available - at 1700MB/s sequential reads (and 1600MB/s writes) maximum, it's a fraction of the speed of the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs - never mind the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs. But it's still several times faster than even the fastest SATA SSDs, so sequential performance is quite reasonable in the grand scheme of things. Random performance isn't bad either, with random reads and writes of 350K and 400K, respectively, which puts it among the realms of other PCIe 3.0 SSDs that cost significantly more.

Still, I reckon that this drive is well worth picking up if you need the extra space for media or games, and given that it's a TLC DRAM SSD, it's suitable enough for primary OS use too. If you were choosing an SSD for a higher-end PC though, there are some brilliant other recommendations for gaming SSDs here.

Anyway, that's enough information I reckon. Brilliant. I'm going to go watch an episode of those Oxventurers. See you guys later!