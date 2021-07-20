This 240Hz Asus laptop is down from £1499 to £999 at Scan UK

It's not often you see a gaming laptop on sale for £500 off, but that's the situation today with an Asus ROG Strix G15 laptop at Scan. This model was released last year and contains a competitive spec for the money, including a 15-in 1080p 240Hz display, 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. It's been reduced from £1499 to £999 today at Scan, bringing what was formally a high-end machine down to a much more palatable triple-digit price point.

That's a great spec for the money, although you do have options at this price point depending on the games you want to play - more on that later.

So, the spec. I think this particular model is ideal for anyone that likes to play fast-paced esports titles like Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Valorant and so on. The 240Hz screen makes for a very responsive experience, while the high-end eight-core CPU (with 5GHz maximum boost) should perform great in these kind of games where you're often CPU-limited. The RAM is a little low at 8GB, but that's easily upgraded down the road for very little - you could pick up 16GB for around £100, or just an extra 8GB stick for about half that. The graphics card also allows solid performance in RTX + DLSS titles, unlocking a whole lot of extra options compared to laptops that come with GTX graphics cards.

Of course, there are other options at £1000. You can pick up an RTX 3060 laptop, for instance, which should give you around ~20% higher frame-rates in GPU-limited titles. However, RTX 3060 laptops are much newer and so haven't seen big discounts just yet, so you'll get a slightly lower spec overall if you go this route.

For example, Scan are also selling a Gigabyte G5-KC laptop (with a free Aorus headset, baseball cap and other goodies) for £999 as well. This has the RTX 3060, as mentioned, alongside a 144Hz screen (vs 240Hz) and a Core i5 10500H processor (vs a Core i7 10700H). However, you do get 16GB of RAM out of the box on the Gigabyte laptop, so it's well worth considering if you're more likely to play AAA games that probably won't run at more than 144Hz anyway!

Similarly, you could go for the very good Asus Tuf Dash F15 at £979, which has an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and RTX 3060. Again, this is a better shout for playing AAA games, but probably worse for productivity and esports titles compared to the Asus G15.

For a little bit more, you could also take a look at this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, a 16-in AMD-powered machine with a Ryzen 5800H processor, 1440p 165Hz display and RTX 3060 for £1187 with code CUPO5JUL. The graphics card isn't quite powerful enough to crank out 60fps at 1440p without dropping settings, but the higher resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio will definitely result in sharper text for web browsing, content creation, writing and so on. Great choice for anyone looking for a laptop for working and gaming. Note that you can get a unique 10% code for signing up to Lenovo's newsletter, which would bring the price down to £1124.

So many choices! I hope these are a useful starting point for you to take a look at some reviews; I think personally I'm a big fan of those esports titles like Counter-Strike and Valorant, so the £500 off 240Hz model sounds right up my alley.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for more deals!