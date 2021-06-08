This 27-in 1440p 165Hz MSI gaming monitor is £90 off today

If you're on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, then this 27-in example from MSI ought to be on your radar. The Optix G27CQ4 hits the sweet spot between price and performance with a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and today it's been discounted from £349 to £259 - a £90 reduction.

I reckon this is one of the best value FreeSync monitors on the market, as it delivers on that core spec at a very affordable price point. The 27-in curved VA panel boasts high contrast and good colour accuracy, making it a good choice for cinematic games and videos, while reasonable motion handling and low input lag are backed by FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible certifications. That makes it a good all-rounder for gaming, especially in dark rooms (and dark scenes) where you'll appreciate its deep blacks.

In fact, the specification here is really quite similar to the AOC AGON AG273QX that Katharine picked as the best 1440p monitor overall, with the MSI monitor only missing out on HDR support - but also coming £170 cheaper. That seems like a fair trade to me!

It's also worth noting that Katharine hasn't reviewed this particular model for RPS, but she did like the earlier MAG272CQR which is almost identical - the only major differences appear to be the MAG272CQR includes an RGB light on the back and a USB hub, neither of which really justify a £140 higher asking price. Canadian outlet RTings has reviewed the G27CQ4, and they described it as "a very good budget-friendly gaming monitor" with "the features most gamers are looking for".

The monitor is cheapest at Very, where you can get it for £259 delivered, but it looks like Amazon have also dropped their prices in response - so if you have a Prime membership, you might consider their £262 listing.

Whichever way you go, this is a good all-around choice and I'm sure you'll be happy with it.