This 4TB TeamGroup NVMe SSD is yours for $151.99 after a $48 Newegg discount

An excellent price for a TLC drive with DRAM at this capacity.

teamgroup mp34 nvme ssd
Image credit: TeamGroup/Rock Paper Shotgun
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

TeamGroup makes some of the best value RAM and SSDs on the market, and today we're looking at the latter - the MP34, a PCIe 3.0 SSD available in a massive 4TB size for just $151.99 at Newegg - down from a usual price of $199.99. This is an outstanding value for a high-speed NVMe drive that is perfect for huge game and media collections.

Looking more closely at the MP34, this uses the Phison E12 controller with TLC RAM and a DRAM cache, allowing it to sustain performance for longer than QLC or DRAM-less drives that are more typical at budget price points. In terms of raw speeds, we're looking at 3500MB/s reads and 2500MB/s writes, which puts this drive in the middle of the pack when it comes to PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

Newer PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 models are significantly faster in terms of both sequential and random speeds, but in real-world scenarios like loading up games you'll notice only minor improvements moving from PCIe 3.0 to its successors - HDD to SSD is a huge step, SATA SSD to NVMe SSD is another noticeable one but PCIe 3.0 to 4.0 is relatively modest.

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

