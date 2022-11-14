This 512GB Integral Micro SD is just £42 right now and ideal for Steam Deck

Micro SD cards are getting increasingly affordable, with even high-capacity 512GB models breaching the £50 barrier. Today we've seen one better though, as this 51GB Integral Ultima Pro model has dropped to £42 at Amazon UK.

The Ultima Pro is a standout choice when it comes to value, with other models from the likes of Samsung and SanDisk tending to cost anywhere from £51 to £70, but it's a reasonable performer too. The card is rated for a maximum read speed of 100MB/s and meets the U3, V30 and A1 speed standards. That makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of uses, from more pedestrian use in a mobile phone, tablet or camera to loading games on Switch or (most importantly) Steam Deck.

If you're after cards with better performance, we do have some great Steam Deck Micro SD card recommendations. The Samsung Pro Plus, SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Ultra, Kingston Canvas Go! Plus and PNY XLR8 Gaming are all mentioned in that article, with the majority hitting the A2 standard for read/write speeds that I'd suggest for the fastest Steam Deck loading.

However, the difference between different cards isn't massive in most games - we recorded launch times for Shadow of the Tomb Raider between 16.3 and 15.7 seconds for our slowest and fastest examples, so even multiplied over the length of the playthrough it's not a massive deal either way.

What's less debatable is the impact of the extremely large capacity of this drive. With 1TB cards still holding a decent premium thanks to their position as the largest option going, 512GB are a great second-tier option that are far more price-competitive while still offering enough room to install Warzone multiple times - or dozens of more sanely-sized titles, even new AAA fare. And if indie games are your favourites, then you'll be able to fit an absolute motherlode on your Steam Deck with 512GB of extra space in play.

In any case, I hope this deal is helpful, and stay tuned for more price drops on PC and PC-adjacent components in the very near future!