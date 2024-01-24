This $595 bundle includes AMD's stellar Ryzen 7800X3D CPU, 32GB DDR5 and an Asus B650 motherboard

Want to build a high-end gaming PC in the US? We've got you covered - or rather, Newegg has. They're bundling an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, one of the fastest gaming CPUs of all time, with an Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi motherboard and G.Skill Flare X5 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for just $595, saving $132 over buying separately.

In fact, if you buy the same parts on Amazon, you'd still pay $119 more, making this a genuinely good deal.

This is a smart combination too, with fast DDR5-6000 CL36 memory that is the sweet spot for Ryzen 7000 processors and a capable Asus ROG Strix motherboard that offers three M.2 slots (one PCIe 5.0, two PCIe 4.0), seven USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, WiFi 6E, 2.5-gig networking, five-channel audio and handy features like BIOS flashback.

This motherboard is white and comes with RGB too, making it a good pick for a smart white or white/black build depending on the other components you're using.