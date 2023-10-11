This $60 Keychron V3 is a beautiful introduction to mechanical keyboards

Keychron makes some of the very best mechanical keyboards in the world, combining premium components, mature aesthetics and extremely aggressive pricing. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicks that tendency into overdrive, with Keychron's V3 TKL keyboard dropping from $90 to $60.

That's a fantastic price for a keyboard that sports features normally seen on custom keyboards: hot-swappable switches, QMK/VIA programmable firmware and gorgeous double-shot PBT keycaps.

I've tested around a half-dozen Keychron keyboards in my time, and all have impressed in terms of value. The V3 is a great introduction to Keychron's wares and mechanical keyboards in general, coming as it does with a standard TKL (tenkeyless, no num pad) layout, pre-lubed brown tactile mechanical switches and keycaps/compatibility with both Windows and macOS machines.

I particularly like the look of the black, blue and red keycaps against the frosted black chassis, which stands out from the RGB wave of gaming keyboards while still looking stylish and modern.

Keychron keyboards tend to be built extremely well too. The initial feeling in your hands is of a keyboard many times the price, and thanks to the hot-swappable switches you couldd be using this keyboard for decades to come. You're not limited to replacing switches like-for-like either - you're free to use any three or five-pin switches for a completely different typing experience, with room for gasket mounts, foam padding and more.

The Keychron V3 is a fantastic choice, so do take a look at some reviews and work out if this recommendation would be up your street. For more keyboard content, we have a list of RPS-tested gaming keyboards too.

Thanks for reading and we'll catch you with another Big Deal soon.