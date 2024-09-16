This action roguelite’s demo has more stuff in it than some full games, plus some very good goblins

For all the nightmarish enshittification modern life throws at us, we can at least feel warm and fulfilled about the resurgence of demos. Bountifully they await on Steam, like a friendly worker offering you toothpick-skewered cheese chunks at your local supermarket. And, oh, would you look at that: this cheese has some guns in it. Deeply customisable guns! SULFUR is a shooty roguelike with some excellent goblins and a deep RPG equipment system. And, if the Steam reviews are to be believed, some players are squeezing out dozens of hours from the demo alone.

The core of this everlasting cheese-stopper is dungeon crawling and working on your build. To aid you in your goblin bashing, you’ll discover a variety of guns upgrades, spell ingredients, and other equipment, then combine them in creative ways to make fun violence happen.

“I love violence, but I need context!” you bellow. Please, calm yourself. Here you go:

Plan ahead to outsmart enemies and progress through a world of dark creatures and cunning evil. Utilize playful and tactile weaponry in visceral and intense combat. Make creative builds with weapons, equipment, tools and enchantments to aid your quest. Be a gun-blazing risktaker or carefully plan out strategies. There's plenty of playstyles - the choice is yours. Experience the atmosphere, suspense and tribulation of a world in redemption. What happened? Why did it happen? Travel through misty vales, dark forests, sordid Black Guild shanties and pass through castle walls and beyond. Go deeper, head on. Answers come to those who listen.

I found this one because someone on Twazzer was praising the roadmap, which contains such milestones as “fixing shit” and “guns & magic”. Also, sometimes the patch notes contain rhubarb sauce recipes. I don’t like rhubarb, but I do like this. It’s out in October.