This bundle includes an RX 6800 XT, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD and Starfield for $486

Want an RX 6800 XT graphics card? And a Solidigm P41 Plus 512GB SSD? And Starfield? For $486? Thanks to a Newegg bundle, that offer is open for you right now when you use code EEGCWA827 with these two items in the checkout.

Here are the links you'll need:

So hold up, let's rewind a bit. Why would you want these components anyway? Let's take a look at the graphics card first...

The RX 6800 XT is the predecessor to the recently released RX 7800 XT, though the two GPUs offer very similar performance - more so than you might expect. Here's the relevant passage from my testing over at Eurogamer:

...the RX 7800 XT often recorded surprisingly similar results to the RX 6800 XT. We saw 1440p results within a five percent margin in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 with RT, Forza Motorsport 5, F1 22 and Returnal, although the gap was wider elsewhere. The cheapest RX 6800 XT is retailing for around $485 and is likely to drop further once the 7800 XT is available, so this could be a nice bargain option if it shakes out to be more than 10 percent cheaper than the RX 7800 XT - though you would be losing out on better power efficiency and the HYPR-RX features exclusive to AMD's RDNA 3 cards.

In short, the two cards are often indistinguishable in terms of performance to the naked eye, and the only special sauce the 7000-series card adds is the HYPR-RX mode (which, from next year, will include a frame generation technology that works in all DX11/DX12 games). Therefore, given that the RX 6800 XT is available for $35 less with a free SSD, it becomes the better value choice!

The SSD is also interesting; the P41 Plus is a drive we've recommended before as it comes from Intel's old SSD manufacturer, now its own brand under owner SK Hynix. This drive is a QLC model without a DRAM cache, but it's still able to hit some impressive random read/write figures with up to 390K IOPS reads and up to 540K IOPS writes, while longevity at 200TBW also ain't bad.

Finally, Starfield is wicked fun, so getting it tossed in is nice. (That's exactly what I'm going to go play after I finish writing this article.)

Remember that you'll need to add both products to your basket and use the code to see the reduction; you can also go for the 1TB version of the drive if you prefer.

Thanks for joining me and I'll see you again next week!