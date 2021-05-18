This Cyberpunk 2077 Frasier Crane mashup is too good

It was only on the second watch that I noticed. The video embedded below doesn't just mash together Frasier Crane with the world of Cyberpunk 2077, it creates a cover of "Never Fade Away" from the game's soundtrack which is so convincing I didn't even notice the lyrics had been changed to "tossed salad and scrambled eggs."

The video was created by a YouTube user called Major Frasier, "the Frasier meme account nobody asked for" according to its about page. There's also an Instagram account. The only two other videos on the YouTube account are an upload of the song, Never Frade Away, and an unrelated Frasier meme video.

Whoever is responsible, kudos.