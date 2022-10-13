This Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds Edgerunners-inspired cyberpsychosis

CD Projekt Red recently updated Cyberpunk 2077 to add items from the new anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Their own updates didn't add the show's omnipresent risk of cyberpsychosis, however, so a modder has stepped in to do it for them. The Wannabe Edgerunner mod adds a "humanity" cost to all cyberware implants and certain actions in the open-world shooter, as well as consequences for when your humanity gets too low.

As spotted by Games Radar, the Wannabe Netrunner mod adds a Humanity stat that goes down permanently based on the number of cyberware you have installed, and goes down temporarily depending on kills and usage of the Sandevistan cyberware. You can restore temporarily lost humanity by resting, or freeze its decline with the use of new Neuroblockers injections which can be purchased via Ripperdocs.

If you let your humanity get too low, you'll descend through three stages: first, you'll start to experience visual glitches and critical damage debuffs; then you'll enter pre-psychosis, in which the glitches and debuffs get worse and you're at risk of cyberpsychosis; finally, you'll enter cyberpsychosis, which actually enhances your speed, armor and health regeneration, but also causes police to spawn. Note that the mod's creator warns that the visual effects involve flashing lights, so beware if you're prone to seizures.

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in player numbers recently due to the popularity of the Edgerunners anime. CDPR updated the game to coincide with the show, including adding its main character's cyberware, and we've got a guide to Sandevistan location if you want to try it for yourself.

If this cyberpsychosis mod isn't enough to draw you back, you could always wait for either next year's Phantom Liberty expansion or the recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.