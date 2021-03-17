This Deus Ex Randomiser mod looks like absolute chaos

Ah, randomiser mods. They're truly some of the most fun you can have with a game you've completed hundreds of times, swapping out enemies, weapons and all sorts of things to make a game feel new - or incredibly chaotic. That's exactly what you'll find in the Deus Ex Randomiser. It's a most that shuffles everything around, and can even add some weird and wonderful effects to the game. The modder recently made the randomiser playable with Crowd Control too, which allows Twitch viewers to decide what interesting and downright unhelpful effects appear in a streamer's game.

Made by modder "Die4Ever", the Deus Ex Randomiser has tons of different effects that can be added to the game. It does some of the usual things you'd expect, like changing item locations, weapons, NPCs, starting equipment. But it also has some quirkier additions, such as a throwing knives and swords only mode, and my personal favourite, ice physics.

Turns out, it's pretty easy to bully someone using the Crowd Control function by giving them some icy fun. It makes the player glide over the ground like they're ice skating, which Twitch streamer "TheAstropath" discovered the hard way.

He does considerably better in this next clip though, managing some sweet drifting shots on his enemies.

Crowd Control could also be used to help streamers, by giving them a handy weapon or something, but where's the fun in that?

If you fancy giving the Deus Ex Randomiser a go, you can download it over on GitHub. Full instructions on how to install it, as well as exactly what things it randomises, can be found right here.

We reckon Deus Ex is still one of the best RPGs on PC. If it's that good normally, imagine how much fun it is on ice.