This high-spec 3400MB/s Crucial SSD is going cheap: £78 for 1TB

The Crucial P5 normally retails for £100, making this more than 20% off.
a photo of two Crucial P5 SSDs in a computer motherboard

The Crucial P5 is a high-end PCIe 3.0 SSD, capable of read speeds up to 3400MB/s - about four to five times faster than your average SATA SSD. It's normally around £100 for a 1TB model, but today it's been heavily discounted at Ebuyer via Ebay - you can pay just £78 to take this new SSD home.

First up, let's talk about the speed of this drive. While it costs a tiny bit more than the truly budget NVMe SSDs - the likes of the WD Blue SN550 and Crucial P1 or P2 - it's also significantly faster. Read speeds are significantly faster, at 3400MB/s vs 2400MB/s, but write speeds are on another level - 3000MB/s vs 1800MB/s. This is also a TLC drive with a DRAM cache, which helps sustain high performance where lesser QLC and/or DRAM-less drives tend to falter.

We featured this drive before when it was down to a similar price at Amazon and then at Scan, and I actually picked one up myself back then. I've since installed it in my Mini ITX build, and have been really happy with the performance - and it's great that you can get all of that even on older motherboards that don't have newfangled PCIe 4.0 support.

So: £78 is a good price for a high-end PCIe 3.0 SSD, so do consider it if you have a hankering for an extra terabyte of high-speed storage!

Thanks for joining us, and we'll catch you on the next deal soon as we exmaine a discounted, RPS-recommended gaming chair with some very nice free goodies.

