This horror game challenges you to beat and refund it in under 2 hours

A new indie horror game released today has challenged players to beat it within Steam's two-hour window to claim a refund. Creatively styled Refund Me If You Can, the game puts you in the unenviable shoes of Sarah as she tries to evade monsters in her nightmare and escape a darkened maze. If you did take up the challenge like RPS vid-bud Liam did then you’d have two hours to beat the game, and two weeks from purchase to claim your refund. It didn't go well for Liam, as you can see in the video below.

Watch on YouTube Liam tackled Refund Me If You Can to see if he could get his money back, but it didn't go to plan...

Horror games have long traded on nightmare logic, confined and dingy spaces, and pursuing monsters, many of which feature on our list of best horror games. Refund Me If You Can has all of these things, along with the only slightly concerning advice not to stay in the same spot for more than 45 seconds. Devs Sungame Studio don’t elaborate on why, but Liam reckons it's most likely because the great big horrible monster with the long claws stalking you through your nightmare maze will spawn if you do. Good job there’s a frankly ridiculous amount of glow sticks to drop to help you see where you’re going, at least.

Steam’s terms and conditions for refunds clearly state, and I quote: “Valve will, upon request via help.steampowered.com, issue a refund for any reason, if the request is made within the required return period, and, in the case of games, if the title has been played for less than two hours.” So there you go. However, they do add that “even if you fall outside of the refund rules we’ve described, you can ask for a refund anyway and we’ll take a look”. Not sure you’d have much luck in this case though.

Refund Me If You Can is out on Steam today, July 22nd, and costs £3/$4/€4. Unless you manage to complete it fast enough, of course, then it’s technically free when the refund clears after about a week.