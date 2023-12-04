If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This hot-swap mechanical keyboard is $39.99 at Amazon today

I've tested the RK61 and it's extremely good for the money.

royal kludge rk61 mechanical keyboard shown in black with a single colour backlight and USB dongle for 2.4GHz wireless
Image credit: Royal Kludge
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Keyboard company Royal Kludge aren't doing themselves any favours with that name, but they do make some of the best cheap options on the market. Today their RK61 keyboard is down to $39.99 at Amazon US, a great price for a 60% keyboard with 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, hot-swappable switches and single colour backlighting.

I've tested out the RK61 for Eurogamer, where I ranked it as one of the best 60% keyboards on the market. That's thanks to a very agreeable asking price (as above), but also because it's a decently built keyboard that feels surprisingly good to type versus more expensive alternatives from mainstream brands.

This particular version comes with red MX-style switches, which are a light and linear mechanical switch that provide more feedback than non-mechanical keys but without noticeable tactile bump or audible click that you might be familiar with from other mechanical switches. This makes it a good choice for use in shared spaces, and is often recommended for gaming as the low actuation force makes it very easy to tap keys with a quickness.

As noted in the intro, you can swap out these switches later for something else if you prefer with any 3-pin or 5-pin MX-style switch. This opens up a lot of options for later customisation and can improve the feel of the keyboard substantially; of course you're able to replace the keycaps too and the layout here is perfectly standard which makes this easier.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments