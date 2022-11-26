Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This Integral V Series 2TB SATA SSD is down to £93

That's less than 5p per gigabyte for a massive 2TB drive.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
an integral v-series ssd, or two of them rather, shown in a pile.a

Mainstream 2TB SSDs just barely breached the £100 barrier for Black Friday this year, and now the Integral V Series has firmly pushed beyond it. You can now pick up this 2TB SATA SSD for just £93, making the drive just 4.7p per gigabyte - a very reasonable asking price for a drive that's significantly faster than an old HDD you may still have in your desktop or laptop...

So is this Integral drive a good pickup? It's an older model, this much is true, but the 520MB/s and 470MB/s peak sequential transfer speeds aren't much below the absolute speed limit of the SATA-3 interface, around 550MB/s. In terms of random reads and writes, it's also competitive with its contemporaries, so you can expect fractionally longer load times than the fastest SATA SSDs - but we're taking fractions of a second in most cases!

Looking at the price charts, this is the second-cheapest the drive has ever been, with this model having dropped to £89.99 for a few hours in mid-November. And looking elsewhere on Amazon, there's no 2TB drive from a major brand that approaches the V Series on price - only the 'Fanxiang S101' comes close at £95, and I've not had the pleasure of testing this particular model before so I can't speak to its quality. Even the likes of the Samsung 870 Qvo is up at £120 even after Black Friday reductions, so the value argument is definitely in force here.

So - that's about it. A great price for a 2TB drive, and it could be a nice pickup for anyone that fancies more media storage, game storage or a replacement boot drive for an older laptop or desktop.

I hope you found this deal useful, and stay tuned for more as we move through to Cyber Monday and the winter holiday season!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch