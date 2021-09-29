This is what peak Dark Souls fitness looks like

This is what peak Dark Souls fitness looks likeI think they're excited for Elden Ring
Lots of people are excited for Elden Ring. You're excited for Elden Ring, I'm excited for Elden Ring, all the old folks down at your local Spoons at 10am? Yes, this is the game they contemplate over a remarkably early cold one.
This is nothing, though. This is a terrible level of excitement in comparison to abusaad3, who is more up for Elden Ring than anyone on this planet. To prove it, they're doing a no-hit boss challenge each day in Dark Souls 3 until Elden Ring is released. This is phenomenal levels of dedication and I am very here for it.
