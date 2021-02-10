This Kindle e-reader feature is like Dark Souls. No, really

I recently picked up an Amazon Kindle e-reader, in the hope that it would help me read more and, I don't know, save me from lugging a tome around when travelling? (Not like we're doing much of that anyway! Ha ha ha kill me).

Having now done some reading on this dark slate of mystery, I am a firm believer that it's home to a feature that is more Dark Souls than any other feature described in article proclaiming that something is like From Software's sublime action-RPG.