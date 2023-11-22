This LG Fast IPS monitor is the best I've ever seen for $200

This sure is a blast from the past. The LG 27GL83A and the slightly more expensive GL850 were the first two Fast IPS monitors to hit the scene, offering significantly better motion handling than IPS monitors up to that point - which excelled in terms of colour and viewing angles, but struggled with fast-paced action. Now the 27GL83A is back once again, and at a new low price - $200, a nice $100 reduction from its usual asking price.

This 27-inch monitor still holds up in 2023, offering a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync/FreeSync support for VRR. This spec is right at the current sweet spot for price versus performance, with a noticeable improvement over your standard 1080p 60Hz monitor in both clarity and responsiveness - while not being too hard to drive even with an entry-level gaming PC.

I always considered that these monitors were a good choice for mid-range PCs too, as then you can enjoy both the higher resolution and the higher refresh rate, while less powerful machines could at least choose to emphasise refresh rate in esports titles and graphical fidelity in slower-paced affairs.