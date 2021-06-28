This RTX 3060 PC with Ryzen 5600X and 1TB SSD costs £1150

Graphics card prices remain sky-high, so the best way to pick one up near RRP is to buy a prebuilt system. Today we spotted this deal at Scan, where you can get a RTX 3060 PC with a Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for £1150. That's a pretty good deal, given that RTX 3060 graphics cards on their own are selling for £500 to £700 on Ebay right now.

The Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 are a great combination for 1080p or 1440p gaming, and the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD are exactly what we'd recommend for a mid-range system, so this Scan build is right on the money.

To see just how good of a deal this is though, we put the parts into PCPartPicker. If you got every component here from the retailer selling it cheapest, you'd expect to pay around £700 for the CPU, motherboard, RAM, SSD, case, power supply and Windows 10. That leaves around £450 left over for an RTX 3060, without taking into account other steps provided by Scan - like actually building the PC, shipping it to you and offering after-sales support.

There are some other points to note here too. The RTX 3060 is actually an EVGA RTX 3060 XC model which is currently selling for £650. EVGA is right at the top of my personal list of 'preferred graphics card makers', thanks to their reputation for excellent support, so if you have similar views then getting a card from them is a nice little bonus.

The RTX 3060 pretty much doubles the performance on the GTX 1060, according to the RPS RTX 3060 review, so I'd say it's well worth getting at this price. The components in Scan's PC are pretty sensible all things considered, especially the 5600X which is a terrific gaming and content creation performer. Of course, you'd have the choice of selling on anything components you didn't want or need to bring the price of your finished PC down further.

What do you think? Are you tired of prebuilt gaming PC deals or are they helpful? Let us know in the comments below and help shape our future deals coverage!