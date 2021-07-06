This RTX 3070 gaming PC costs just £1130, down from £1478

We've covered RTX 3070 gaming PCs before, but they've been unavailable for a good price for a few weeks. Thankfully AWD-IT has today restocked and discounted one such prebuilt gaming desktop, giving you the chance to pick up an RTX 3070 card and a fully assembled and warranty-backed computer for £1130, down from £1478. Whether you're planning to sell on the extra items or use them as the basis for a new gaming PC, going prebuilt makes a lot of sense.

It's always fun to see just how good value these builds are, so I popped these components into PCPartPicker to find out. If you bought everything here except the graphics card from the cheapest UK retailer, you'd end up spending £455, thus valuing the RTX 3070 at around £675. Looking on Ebay, most of these cards have sold for around £800 to £1000, making this a substantially cheaper way to get your hands on an RTX 3070. And that valuation also doesn't take into account the fact that you're getting a PC built, tested, shipped and supported for three years - so if you do value that labour, then it's an even better deal.

Beyond the RTX 3070, the build is pretty barebones - but this gives you the option to either upgrade a few key components to get a better specced PC, do the upgrades yourself down the road or just sell on the components that you don't need. If you're upgrading, I'd recommend going for Intel's 10600KF processor for £30 more, moving to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory for an extra £37 and changing the SSD to a 1TB WD Blue SN550 drive for another £65. That brings the total price of the machine up to £1262, but gives you a much more competitive machine right out of the box that won't need upgrading for a while.

If you're going the "upgrade yourself" route, I'd recommend selling on the CPU, motherboard, RAM and SSD and picking up a higher spec if you can. Something like a Core i5 11400F processor and a good B560 motherboard would make for a very strong gaming system with future-looking PCIe 4.0 compatibility.

Note that this computer doesn't come with a Windows 10 installation, so you'll need to pick up a license online or perhaps install using a Windows 7 or 8 key. Windows 11 also looks to be a free upgrade and has been quite stable in my testing, so installing Windows 10 and then upgrading to Windows 11 could also be a good way to handle things. Either way, the install process is pretty straightforward so don't worry about it too much! You can also just add Windows 10 to the build to have it installed for you for around £89 - more than you'd pay for a key online, probably, but certainly a no-fuss options suitable for everyone.

So - with all that, I hope you've found this post useful and do let me know what you think in the comments below. Have you been able to find an RTX 3070 or another next-gen graphics card lately? It looks like things are slowly getting better in the wonderful world of graphics cards and other PC components, so fingers crossed that trend will continue!