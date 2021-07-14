This titanic 49-in Samsung gaming monitor is £277 off today

The Samsung CRG9 is an outstanding super ultrawide monitor, and today it's dropped to one of the lowest prices we've ever recorded for it. Right now you can pick up this 49-in marvel for just £824, a £277 reduction from its normal price of £1101 (quick maths).

That's pretty outstanding when you consider this is basically the same as two 27-in 1440p 120Hz DisplayHDR 1000 monitors, perfectly joined into a single unit with no distracting bezel in the centre as you'd get from traditional dual display setups.

Katharine was wildly effusive in her review of the CRG9, praising the impact that such a wide curved screen could have in playing games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4 and Final Fantasy XV.

Beyond its sheer scale, the CRG9's strong colours, deep blacks and bright HDR highlights ensures a transformative experience in games that support the 5120x1440 resolution - and that list is growing all the time, and includes some absolute marvels.

As well as being a good monitor for HDR gaming, the CRG9 is also surprisingly good for getting work done. You'll have tons of screen real estate without having to dip your toes into the murky waters of Windows display scaling, and splitting up your applications to make full use of the space will be easier than ever in Windows 11.

With all that's good about the CRG9, it's no surprise that it remains in the RPS roundup of the best gaming monitors to this day - even persisting past the debut of the technically faster Samsung Odyssey G9, which Katharine didn't like quite as much. Speaking plainly, that monitor costs significantly more (£1099), so unless you're going to use its higher 240Hz refresh rate then it makes a lot of sense to go for the cheaper CRG9.

The CRG9 is an incredible monitor, and if you're lucky enough to have a mid-range or better computer to run it and a desk or mount large enough to hold it, then you're going to have an incredible time with this thing. £824 is a great price, so if you're interested now is a good time. Good luck, and let me know how it goes!