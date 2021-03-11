If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

THQ Nordic reveal new studio making Gothic Remake

Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published

THQ Nordic announced today that they've established a new studio to make Gothic Remake, a fancy modern take on the fantasy RPG from 2001. This is the do-over they first revealed with a 'playable teaser' in 2019, which they released supposedly to gauge whether it was worth continuing. Based in Barcelona, Alkimia Interactive actually started up in summer 2020, but now THQ Nordic are out here shouting about the paperwork being settled.

Today's announcement says, "Development is well underway and the first results from all of the hard work the team has put in will be revealed in the next couple of months." Mate you don't need to wait until June, NotE3 runs all year now, you can show it at 3am on a Thursday if you want, we've no rules anymore. After this is done, the plan is for them to make more RPGs.

The 2019 prototype was very much a 'modern reimagining' rather than an 'HD remake'. Along with whamming in new dialogue and combat systems, it made the protagonist a right chatty Cathy, turned the dreary look quite colourful, and fiddled with quite a few other bits. You can read reviews on Steam to see what fans made of it all.

I think Alkimia might be what became of THQ Nordic Barcelona (who made that teaser), seeing as job listings on Alkimia's website point to thqnordicbarcelona.com e-mail addresses? Connected in some way, at least. But yeah, they're not the people who made Gothic.

Gothic was created by German studio Piranha Bytes, who stuck with the series until Gothic 3. After that, the series was passed between several other studios, while Piranha Bytes went on to make RPGs including Risen and Elex. Back before the Remake was announced, Sin Vega said in 2016 that "even among the spree of legendary RPGs released around its time, Gothic stands out as yet another special game with too few descendants." THQ Nordic ended up buying Piranha Bytes in 2019, adding them to the vast Embracer Group which now includes everyone from Flying Wild Hog to Gearbox Software.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles