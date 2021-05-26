Throwback fantasy FPS Graven has launched in early access

Throwback FPS and RPG hybrid Graven has summoned itself an early access launch. Co-publishers 3D Realms and 1C call it "a marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic". It does actually look nicer than the old shooters it was partially inspired by, but it sure does look how I think I remember them. It's even planning for online and split screen co-op later in development. If you're hungry for a spot of first person spell-slinging and puzzle solving and crossbow shooting, it's just launched in early access.

"Arrive by boat with a single coin, a strange staff, and a journal, still wounded by the order's punishment," the creators say. "Tear through eldritch terrors unleashed by heretical sects and demented sinners as a disgraced Priest of the Orthagonal Order. Unjustly exiled for attacking a fellow brother upon witnessing an evil act, the Priest now follows a mission ordained by The Creator: root out the evils corrupting not just the Order, but creation itself.""

The early access launch trailer up there is plenty action packed with slinging spells and swords and bolts at all its fantasy baddies. Oh and there's door-kicking and dog-petting as well. Alongside the action there sounds to be plenty of exploration and some puzzling too.

"Wield the spellbook to unleash transformative magic like lightning and melting heat, each capable of affecting the environment to solve puzzles and uncover hidden areas," the creators say.

For early access launch, 3D Realms say that Graven includes the first of three regions. You'll have access to gnarly swamp town Cruxfirth where you'll need to figure out what's going on with the local plague.

Throughout early access, developers Slipgate Ironworks will be adding two additional hub areas with their own quests and such, along with additional content for Cruxfirth. The developers say that their current goal is to fully launch Graven in the first half of 2022.

The developers also have plans to add split-screen co-op and online co-op for four players "further down the line".

The original gestures that Graven made to Hexen initially put me off, but I think I may be well up for it now. I've always been a swords and sorcery and questing and puzzles person. Not to mention, I'm always banging on about wanting more co-op campaigns.

Graven has just launched in early access over on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It's currently 10% off at £17.99/€18.89/$22.49 until June 2nd.