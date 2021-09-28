Time looping arena shooter Lemnis Gate is out now

Time looping arena shooter Lemnis Gate is out nowI feel like I've been here before
'Tis the season of the time loop. If you have any space left in your brain after Deathloop for more groundhog day-like shenanigans, you might be interested in Lemnis Gate, a strategic first-person shooter that launched today. It pits players against each other in 1v1 and 2v2 matches, letting you plan out moves in 25 second-long rounds. It sounds a little confusing, but seems pretty fun. It also has some excellent-looking sci-fi backgrounds and laser guns, which is truly the most important part.
For the longest time I kept mixing up this and Splitgate, the Halo-with-Portals shooter that came out a few weeks ago. It's also not to be confused with Quantum League, a more cartoon-y shooter with similar time looping mechanics.
In Lemnis Gate, matches take place inside time loops. Rounds are turn-based, and you have 25 seconds to make your move - shooting someone, repositioning, setting up a teammate, that sort of thing (or all of the above if you're quick). In the turns after, you'll see what other players have chosen to do, and get a chance to change your actions.
It's not just you running around with a gun either, you'll have NPCs on your team to control, and enemy bots to take out too. It all sounds a little complicated, but from my understanding the time loop gives you a chance to be as strategic as possible by fixing mistakes, predicting enemies, and even tricking them into making the wrong move.
While I'm not keen on strategy games, I do like shooters with weird gimmicks, so I'm pretty up for giving this a go. Truthfully, I'm mostly drawn to Lemis Gate because of all the sci-fi abilities and tools. In that trailer I can see bubble shields, cool grenades and dual laser pistols. I hope they feel nice to shoot.
Lemnis Gate is available on Steam and Humble, priced at £16/€17/$20. It's also coming to the PlayStations and Xboxes.