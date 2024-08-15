Tiny Glade is a relaxing, wholly escapist building sim where you can kick back and summon villages, cottages and castles whilst listening to whimsical tunes without the worry of combat or busywork. This cosy game has received a lot of attention, becoming the fourth most-played demo during Steam Next Fest and earning a place within our own list of favourite demos. It now has a release date - 23rd September 2024.

We don't have to wait much longer to make the witchy cottages of our dreams. Better yet, a bunch of new building options and locations have also been shared via the release trailer below. If you're still on the fence or were unlucky and missed out on the free demo, developers Pounce Light will make it available again alongside the full game release. Look out for it on the Tiny Glade Steam page.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As you can see, Tiny Glade still has the procedural generation system that made the demo so popular. With a brickle brackle clackity clack, out pops different decor that you can cycle through manually, or leave to the fates to choose for you. There's a new water feature where you can add ponds, small fish and ducks (and yes, you can pet them). Trees placed on the water will bloom with reeds, and you'll be able to decorate the waterways with a variety of lilies to really see the biomes thrive.

Eagle-eyed players will notice that the trailer offers an entire colour palette of brick options for buildings, including a few more weathered or ivy-spattered surfaces to really pop some character into your builds. A few other details I happened to notice which weren't in the demo are chimneys, balconies (which is fantastic as I had to mess around with pre-fab foundations to try to make this work in the demo), a trapdoor and more decorations such as banners and flags.

The trailer also offers another look at the different seasonal biomes we can expect on release - there are five in total - including a moody winterscape that is just begging to have the castle of Winterfell added to it. Then again, Winterfell has been recreated in a lot of construction sims. What would you build instead?