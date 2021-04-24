If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Titanfall 2 has had a surge of new players

A new chance to play it online if you wanna
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on

Apex Legends' next character is called Valkyrie, and she's the daughter of a Titan pilot you fight in Titanfall 2. She'll be added to the game as part of season 9, which is called the Legacy update.

So it's fitting - and presumably planned - that a lot of folks seem to be playing Titanfall 2 all of a sudden.

At the time of writing, over 10,000 people are playing Titanfall 2 on Steam. Earlier this afternoon the number was over 15,000, and it's been the same for the past week. These are the highest numbers the game has had since it was added to Steam in June 2020.

Titanfall 2 is currently discounted by 75%, but it's had several deep discounts over the past year without anywhere near the same number of players piling in. The more likely cause is that the Legacy update has prompted increased interest, backed up by an increase in streaming.

This is good news if you're a Titanfall 2 fan, because it's now easier than it has been in a long-time to get a multiplayer game of it going. If you're glum that Apex Legends doesn't have the big stompy mechs, and I am, then this is your chance to give them a go again.

It's also good news because Titanfall 2 is a great singleplayer game. I wouldn't play it for its story or lore, which is neither good nor memorable, but it has some stand-out level design and set-pieces.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch