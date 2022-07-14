Today RPS premium supporters can pick The Longing or Ghost On The Shore as their next free game

As you may have seen earlier in the week, today's the day that RPS premium supporters can pick up another free game key to add to their ever-growing Steam libraries. From 5pm BST / 9am PT today, July 14th, premium supporters will be able to choose from one of two games we've got to give away: The Longing or Ghost On The Shore, both of which are gorgeous, contemplative games published by Application Systems Heidelberg. Here's how to get them.

Much like our Have A Nice Death giveaway last week, key numbers are once again quite limited here, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. They've kindly been provided by publisher Application Systems to celebrate the recent launch of musical puzzler Sonority, which indie expert Sin Vega recently wrote about for us in her regular Scout Report column.

Ghost On The Shore would normally cost £17.49/€20/$20 on Steam, GOG or Humble, while The Longing would be £13/€15/$15 on Steam. RPS premium supporters, however, can pick one for free today at no extra cost, and if there are any keys left over at the end of July, then you'll be able to redeem a copy of the other one, too. No guarantees, though, unfortunately.

If you're already a premium supporter, you should be able to claim your copy of either The Longing or Ghost On The Shore by logging in to your ReedPop ID and checking the codes page of your account. Once you've redeemed your code, you can boot up Steam, click 'Activate a Product on Steam' and copy in the key to start downloading.

And if you don't currently support RPS but would like to, then you can check out the prices and tiers and sign-up here. Being a supporter helps keep RPS weird, but it also comes with other perks as well, including ad-free browsing and, at the premium tier, extra podcasts, posts, and cool game codes just like these.

Our Alice Bee was a big fan of The Longing when it came out, and she kept a diary of her in-game adventures. The almost real-time puzzler is a game where you, "a small servant to a subterranean rock king, must hang about while he has a nap for 400 days. 400 real-time days," she wrote, which is nothing if not good value if you decide to pick this one up.

The Ghost On The Shore, meanwhile, isn't a game we've written about on RPS yet, but this emotional exploration game sees you rock up on a forlorn-looking island and working with a friendly (but equally forlorn-looking) ghost to discover its secrets. On the plus side, it probably won't take you 400 days to finish - one for the time-starved out there - although it does have a branching narrative and multiple endings to find if that's your bag.

If you fancy picking up either game, make sure you log into your Reedpop ID account at 5pm BST / 9am PT today - that's in just under an hour's time. Thanks again for continuing to support RPS, and we hope you enjoy your game of choice.