Tokyo Xtreme Racer is returning after 18 years, with a new game coming to Steam next year

I recently wrote about a game that aimed to recreate the old magic of Tokyo Xtreme Racer, a series of late-night, urban racing games that hadn't had a new (non-mobile) entry in 18 years. Oh, what a neglected niche those indie developers were filling!

Yeah, a new Tokyo Xtreme Racer was just announced from original developers Genki, and it's targeting a Steam release next year.

Here's a teaser trailer which is really just a set of logos for previous games:

【Tokyo Xtreme Racer】#0：Teaser PV A teaser trailer for a new Tokyo Xtreme Racers.Watch on YouTube

The new entry is called simply Tokyo Xtreme Racer, and there's little else to find out via its Steam page.

"Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a racing game set in a sealed-off future Tokyo, where you compete for the fastest speed in your customized cars on the highways that weave through the city, aiming to reach the top," says the description. "Drive real cars on meticulously recreated courses, compete against powerful rivals, slip through other cars, and engage in spirit-wracking battles. This is a series with unparalleled appeal."

It's interesting, because Tokyo Xtreme Racer was mostly a vibe, and at least some of that vibe came from the PS2-era graphics. Mimicking that aesthetic in its jagged-edged polygons and drun-n-bass soundtrack is part of what makes Night-Runners Prologue so powerful. Once modernised, with less of a definable style, but still limited in budget, I wonder if Tokyo Xtreme Racer will seem comparitively lackluster.

Yet the Steam page says to look forward to the release of more information, and I do. Can someone revive Racing Lagoon next?