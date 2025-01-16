Tokyo Xtreme Racer returns to the road for the first time in 18 years next week

The announcement of a new Tokyo Xtreme Racer for the first time in 18 years was a welcome surprise at the end of 2024. It now has a release date: January 23rd. It's an Early Access launch, but I am excited to drive a gaudy monstrosity on a Japanese highway.

When it was announced, there wasn't much more to see of TXR than some logos and a screenshot of a road. As it stands, there are more screenshots and trailers now, but they do not suggest an Early Access launch lousy with content.

The text of its Steam page offers a more robust picture of the game. "Over 200 rival characters each with their own unique storyline have been implemented already. There will also be a total 50 playable cars, and over 180 kilometers worth of the Shuto Expressway to race upon," it says about the state of the game at launch. You'll apparently be able to play the game up to about the halfway mark, "with a focus on SP battle and the car tuning features."

Genki hope to keep the game in Early ACcess for "approximately 4 months", but the actual duration will depend upon player feedback. It'll be $30 when it launches at 8am GMT on January 23rd, with a likely price increase when it hits 1.0.

I choose to be cautiously optimistic, because it's more fun to imagine this will be great than to fret otherwise. And if it is bad, there's still Night-Runners Prologue to keep that expressway bustling.