Toonsouls is the Dark Souls of Cuphead, in case you’ve got one of two solid gold games journalism jokes raring to go

Toonsouls, which you can find on Steam here, doesn’t appear to screenshot especially well. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of those perpetually disgruntled ghosts and charming goofskulls, but I might not be writing about the platform game at all if I hadn’t seen it in motion, where the vision comes together a lot more. The Cuphead influence runneth so overly that it feels trite to even point it out, and I do think maybe opting for different music would have served it far better in this case, but you can’t deny that Ghosts n’ Goblins lance throw. Get stuck in.

Oddly, the trailer also doesn’t look as good to me as some of short clips that developer Toon Crafter has shared on Twxbbly. Perhaps the animation for the mace is just that much smoother? Either way, I’m really impressed for a small project. Few games have even attempted to emulate Cuphead’s Fleisher art style (Mouse is vaguely in the same steamboat), and that’s no doubt in large part to the incredible amount of work it takes.

Also, mate, I’m absolutely in love with this Steam description.

“TOONSOULS consists of two-dimensional graphics in which players control a character that walks or jumps between different platforms on the screen. The gameplay is fun and the player can throw a spear at enemies to kill them. Your mission is to reach the end of each phase to be able to advance to the next phase.”

Where’s the lie? Where’s the lie, eh? There isn’t one! It sounds like one of those pieces where the writer parodies the concept of an objective game review, and I’m smitten. Do this for every game, please. Toonsouls is currently listed as “coming soon”, and all evidence points to this being an entirely unadorned description.