Total Chaos is a grimy horror FPS from the Turbo Overkill devs

I think It’s safe to say that Trigger Happy Interactive’s upcoming survival horror Total Chaos is a bit of a palette change from their last offering - the frenetic, neon-drenched, chainsaw-legged Turbo Overkill. Still, it’s not often we see psychological horror combined with ultraviolence, and anything that gives off even a whiff of Condemned: Criminal Origins has my attention.

Total Chaos started life as a popular Doom 2 mod, and while I dare the say the limitations of that game sell the atmosphere a little better than this much sleeker update, I certainly trust Trigger Happy enough to make the most of the new engine. The game is set in New Oasis, a “once bustling haven for coal miners” that is now most definitely not bustling, nor haven-like.

The survival horror comes into play in that you’ll have to scavenge your own makeshift weapons to deal with a selection of horrible things, including big spiders and dudes wearing skull masks - the telltale sign of only the baddest dudes. Maybe that’s their real faces, actually. I’m not up on the deep dude lore just yet. Here are some features, via the Steam page:

Immersive Atmosphere: Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world.



Environmental Storytelling: Uncover the island’s darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters.



Crafting for Survival: Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you.



Face Nightmarish Foes: Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies.



Resource Management: Navigate a deep inventory system where every item matters—your survival hinges on careful choices and quick thinking.

The Steam page also features the word ‘Terrormare’ which, ugh, I won’t hold it against them. Total Chaos is “Coming soon”. I’d say “not soon enough!” but I don’t know how soon they mean, so that’d be like, possibly a lie. I’m not sure. I’m not risking it.